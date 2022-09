Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon & Polscer on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust Financial Services to Oregon District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by Millard & Bragg on behalf of Chabad-Lubavitch of Oregon. The case is 3:22-cv-01393, Chabad-Lubavitch of Oregon et al v. First Nonprofit Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 4:18 PM