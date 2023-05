New Suit - Contract

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company, sued Rolar Inc. Thursday in Minnesota District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Larson King LLP, accuses Rolar of failing to reimburse C.H. Robinson for loss of cargo. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01307, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. v. Rolar, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Larson King Llp

defendants

Rolar, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract