Jessica Link Martyn of Rawle & Henderson has entered an appearance for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The action, over allegedly damaged perishable goods, was filed May 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Deasey, Mahoney & Valentini on behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, a Minnesota-based transportation and logistics company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-01748, CH Robinson Company, Inc. v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
June 19, 2023, 8:34 AM