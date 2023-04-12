New Suit - Contract

Transportation company C.H. Robinson Co. sued MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. and other defendants Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Mattioni Ltd. and Casey & Barnett, revolves around a shipment of over 2,000 cases of fresh grapes bound from Chile for Philadelphia. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to properly conduct the temperature-raising and fumigation process necessary for bringing grapes into the U.S. and thereby caused damage to the goods. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01384, C.H. Robinson Company, Inc. v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 12, 2023, 10:59 AM

Plaintiffs

C.H. Robinson Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mattioni

defendants

Gloucester Terminals LLC

Greenwich Terminals LLC

Holt Logistics Corp.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute