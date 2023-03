New Suit - Contract

Transportation and logistics company C.H. Robinson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MSC Mediterranean Shipping on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly spoiled delivery of grapes, was brought by Casey & Barnett. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02020, C.H. Robinson Co. Inc. v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. S.A.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 5:20 PM