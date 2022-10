Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickinson Wright on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Adient US LLC to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, over non-conformance claims, was filed by Haynes and Boone on behalf of polymeric coated fabrics producer CGT US Ltd. The case is 1:22-cv-01046, Cgt US Limited v. Adient US LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 17, 2022, 9:41 AM