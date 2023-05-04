CFPB Under Fire: Litigants Are Using a Court Ruling to Push ...

News From Law.com

A small market Texas state bank, acting as plaintiff for a statewide assault on a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau final rule, is the latest in a series of maneuvers by parties at odds with the agency. The federal bureau has been experiencing a pattern of new motions and lawsuits across the country that are using a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit opinion holding that the bureau is unconstitutionally funded; therefore, its regulatory authority should be considered null.

May 04, 2023, 2:40 PM

