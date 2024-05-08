CFPB Accuses Pa. Student Loan Companies of Stalling Thousand...

News From Law.com

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed suit against Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and 15 National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts, alleging deceptive and unfair acts or practices after the defendants allegedly stonewalled borrowers who had questions about their loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the May 6 complaint, thousands of borrowers whose loans were owned by the NCSLTs and serviced by PHEAA were denied information they needed during the pandemic, including basic information like yes or no responses.

Pennsylvania

May 08, 2024, 10:56 AM

