Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Data Breach | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Data Breach

Data breach class actions are on the rise. At least 24 federal cases were surfaced by Law.com Radar in December, continuing a rising trend dating back roughly one year. During that time, monthly case counts have nearly doubled the previous 12-month average. Some of the most targeted defendants are health care providers like Keystone, Sea Mar Community Health and Somnia; other notable defendants include Samsung, U-Haul, Aon, Rackspace and Flagstar Bank. Who's getting the work? The most active plaintiffs firms are Milberg and Morgan & Morgan, while Baker & Hostetler and Skadden are go-to defense firms.

Health Care

January 05, 2023, 5:57 PM