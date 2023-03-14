Litigation Surge - ERISA | Lincoln National | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - ERISA | Lincoln National

Lincoln National was pummeled with ERISA lawsuits last week. About 15 federal cases were initiated, most of which challenge the insurer's denial of long-term disability benefits. While ERISA cases are fairly routine, last week's volume was roughly triple the usual weekly average. Common jurisdictions include Florida, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Minnesota and Washington. Who's bringing the heat? The most active firms include Pond Lehocky & Giordano, the Nation Law Firm and the Fields Law Firm.

Fortune 500

March 14, 2023, 1:56 PM