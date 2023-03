Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McNees Wallace & Nurick on Monday removed a lawsuit against Gilbane Building Co. and Marsa Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by K&L Gates on behalf of CF Cranberry LLC, centers on negligence claims regarding the construction of a remediation project. The case is 2:23-cv-00420, CF Cranberry LLC v. Gilbane Building Company et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 13, 2023, 6:29 PM