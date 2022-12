Who Got The Work

Howard Shapiro and Rene E. Thorne of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Allegiant Travel Co. in a pending ERISA class action. The suit, alleging breach of fiduciary duties, was filed Oct. 17 in Nevada District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa, Kind Law and other counsel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, is 2:22-cv-01741, Cevasco v. Allegiant Travel Company.

Transportation & Logistics

December 03, 2022, 12:30 PM