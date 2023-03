New Suit - Trademark

Ceva Animal Health filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Tony Levin on Thursday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by Stinson LLP, alleges that the defendant is not an authorized seller and seeks to enjoin him from selling Ceva products on Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02118, Ceva Animal Health LLC v. Levin.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 16, 2023, 4:28 PM

Ceva Animal Health, LLC

Stinson LLP

John Does 1-10

Tony Levin

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims