New Suit - Trademark

Ceva Animal Health filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Leetronics and Eliran Yadid on Monday in Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Stinson LLP, accuses the defendants of selling knockoff pet care products on Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02081, Ceva Animal Health LLC v. Leetronics Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 27, 2023, 7:03 PM