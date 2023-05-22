New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Gong.io Ltd., which offers AI-based sales training software for analyzing customer service calls, was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of collecting and storing voice prints from both customers and employees in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02496, Cervantes v. Gong.io Ltd.

May 22, 2023, 7:00 PM

Kevin Cervantes

Bursor & Fisher

Gong.io Ltd.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims