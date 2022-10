Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kyle Beiter and Lisamarie Beiter to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Michael R. Contarino on behalf of Dominic Cerulli and Jacquline Dickson. The case is 1:22-cv-05951, Cerulli et al v. Beiter et al.

New Jersey

October 07, 2022, 4:53 PM