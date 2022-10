News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia has revived a negligent security premises liability suit brought by the wife of a man murdered during a 2016 robbery in a parking lot shared by two Marietta restaurants.Ten months after the Georgia Court of Appeals dismissed the connected cases of Cynthia Welch et al. v. Pappas Restaurants, Inc. and Welch et al. v. Tactical Security Group, the high court granted writs of certiorari Tuesday.

Georgia

October 05, 2022, 11:40 AM