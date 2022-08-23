Certification Granted in Class Action Seeking Faster Resolut...

News From Law.com

A Camden, N.J. federal judge has certified a class action suit over the New Jersey Department of Education's alleged routine failure to resolve special education disputes with parents on a timely basis. Class members, who are parents of children with disabilities, are hopeful that certification will help the Department of Education begin meeting the 45-day deadlineA recent study showed that the Department of Education generally takes 9 to 12 months to conduct due process hearings in such cases.

Education

August 23, 2022, 3:24 PM