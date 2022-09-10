Who Got The Work

Sentry Insurance Group has turned to Michael F. Wallace of Law Offices of Robert A. Stutman as defense counsel in a pending insurance lawsuit. The action related to water-damage claims was filed July 26 in New Jersey District Court by Clark & Fox on behalf of Certain Underwriters Subscribing to Policy No. Fsg000458-01 and Certain Underwriters Subscribing To Policy No. Fsg000458-01. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-04744, Certain Underwriters Subscribing to Policy No.Fsg000458-01 v. Sentry Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 11:50 AM