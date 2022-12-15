Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maricle & Associates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Covington Flooring Company Inc. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, over fire damage claims arising from alleged negligence in replacing hardwood floors, was filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Indian Harbor Insurance Co., QBE Specialty Insurance Company, St. Augustine High School and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-05292, Certain Underwriters LLoyd's London et al v. Covington Flooring Company, Inc.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 6:50 AM