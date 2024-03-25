Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, has turned to Roberts & Kehagiaras partner Andrew D. Kehagiaras to fend off a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 9 in California Central District Court by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, pursues subrogation claims over a lost shipment of Verkada security systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, is 2:24-cv-01151, Certain Underwriters at Lloyds Subscribing to Policy No. Fal-2000527 et al v. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
March 25, 2024, 12:54 PM