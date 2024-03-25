Who Got The Work

Expeditors Intl. of Washington, a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, has turned to Roberts & Kehagiaras partner Andrew D. Kehagiaras to fend off a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 9 in California Central District Court by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, pursues subrogation claims over a lost shipment of Verkada security systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin, is 2:24-cv-01151, Certain Underwriters at Lloyds Subscribing to Policy No. Fal-2000527 et al v. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 25, 2024, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Verkada, Inc.

Certain Underwriters at Lloyds Subscribing to Policy No. Fal-2000527

Plaintiffs

Gibson Robb And Lindh LLP

defendants

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Does

Fastmore Logistics, LLC

Nhu K. Nhi Ly

TA Logistics

TA Trucking

defendant counsels

Roberts And Kehagiaras LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract