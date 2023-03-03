Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gray Reed on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Helmerich & Payne and Centennial Resource Production to New Mexico District Court. The suit, brought by Holman Fenwick Willan and Koschtial Law on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, seeks a declaration that Lloyds has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit for claims arising from an accident at a drilling site. The case is 2:23-cv-00182, Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al. v. Helmerich & Payne International Drilling Co. et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 5:19 PM