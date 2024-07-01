Who Got The Work

Melissa K. Driscoll and Michael S. Komar of Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg and Timothy F. Mazzara of Mazzara & Small have stepped in to represent Hartford Insurance Co. and Farm Family Casualty Insurance Co., respectively, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed May 14 in New York Eastern District Court by the Chartwell Law Offices on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit over an alleged workplace accident at a construction site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederic Block, is 1:24-cv-03525, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London subscribing to policy number Lcc000019 v. Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 01, 2024, 1:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London subscribing to policy number Lcc000019

Plaintiffs

Chartwell Law Offices

Defendants

Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company

Hartford Insurance Company

Continental Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Mazzara & Small, P.C.

Menz Bonner Komar & Koenigsberg LLP

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute