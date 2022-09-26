New Suit

A fleet of insurance providers sued Cameron Parish Police Jury Monday in Louisiana Western District Court to compel arbitration of an insurance coverage dispute. The suit arises from a property insurance claim made by Cameron Parish, a political subdivision of the State of Louisiana, based on damage sustained by dozens of government properties in Hurricane Laura in Aug. 2020. The court action, brought by Deutsch Kerrigan LLP, contends that the matter is subject to mandatory arbitration under the terms of the defendant's surplus lines commercial property insurance policy. The case is 2:22-cv-05345, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London subscribing to Policy No. Amr-42386-05 et al v. Cameron Parish Police Jury.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 7:07 PM