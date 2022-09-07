New Suit

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in New Mexico District Court on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London. The suit seeks a declaration that Lloyd's has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00657, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London v. Loya Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 8:51 PM