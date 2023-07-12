New Suit
Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, Indian Harbor Insurance and other plaintiffs filed a petition to compel arbitration against Southland Square Apartments on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Duetsch Kerrigan, seeks to arbitrate claims arising from Hurricane Ida and stay a related lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 2:23-cv-02489, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al. v. Southland Square Apartments LLC.
- General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona
- Lexington Insurance Company
- Steadfast Insurance Company
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Certificate/Policy No. Amr-66767-02
- GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company
- H D I Global Specialty S E
- Indian Harbor Insurance Company
- Old Republic Union Insurance Company
- Q B E Specialty Insurance Company
- Transverse Specialty Insurance Company
- United Specialty Insurance Company
- Southland Square Apartments, L L C
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute