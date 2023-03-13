Who Got The Work

Javon R. David and Michael L. Gutierrez of Butzel Long have entered appearances for VarStar Alliance LLP in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Christensen Hsu Sipes on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribers to Policy No. B1132HG19Han0204 and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman, is 2:23-cv-10207, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribers to Policy No. B1132HG19Han0204 v. VarStar Alliance LLP.

March 13, 2023, 8:46 AM