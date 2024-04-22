Who Got The Work

Munich Re Group, a German risk management and insurance company, has retained Smith, Stratton, Wise, Heher & Brennan partner William E. McGrath Jr. to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed March 5 in New York Southern District Court by Mendes & Mount on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London and other plaintiffs who seek a declaration that no coverage is owed to Munich or other defendants in numerous underlying toxic tort lawsuits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-01684, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al v. BASF Corporation et al.

Insurance

April 22, 2024, 2:11 PM

