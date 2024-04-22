Who Got The Work

Munich Re Group, a German risk management and insurance company, has retained Smith, Stratton, Wise, Heher & Brennan partner William E. McGrath Jr. to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case was filed March 5 in New York Southern District Court by Mendes & Mount on behalf of Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London and other plaintiffs who seek a declaration that no coverage is owed to Munich or other defendants in numerous underlying toxic tort lawsuits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-01684, Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al v. BASF Corporation et al.

Insurance

April 22, 2024, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Certain London Market Insurance Companies

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London

Certain Underwriters At Lloyds, London, and Certain London Market Insurance Companies

Plaintiffs

Lowenstein Sandler

Mendes

defendants

Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company

BASF Corporation

First State Insurance Company

Granite State Insurance Company

Lexington Insurance Company

Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

New England Reinsurance Corporation

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

Ace American Insurance Company

Ace American Insurance Company

AIU Insurance Company

Allianz Versicherungs-AG

AXA Group AG

Axa Insurance Company

Central National Insurance Company of Omaha

Employers Mutual Casualty Company

Everest Reinsurance Company

HDI Global Insurance Company

HDI Global SE

Insurance Company Of North America

Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania

Interstate Fire & Casualty Company

John Doe Insurers 1-50

National Casualty Company

RSA Insurance Group Limited

Tig Insurance Company

Westport Insurance Corporation

Zurich International (Bermuda) Limited

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

Cuyler Burk, P.C.

Lowenstein Sandler

White and Williams

Kennedys Cmk Llp (nj)

Smith, Stratton, Wise, Heher & Brennan, LLP

Kennedys Cmk LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute