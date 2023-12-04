Certain States Have Begun Scrapping Court Costs and Fees for...

News From Law.com

In today's American criminal legal system, courts impose fines and fees as a means to punish people and hold them accountable for legal violations. At times, people are sentenced to pay without incarceration, but frequently people across the U.S. are sentenced to both jail time and fiscal penalties. Those costs are assessed by individual courts and include processing and filing charges, jury fees and fiscal penalties such as interest charges and late penalty fees.

Arizona

December 04, 2023, 2:18 PM

nature of claim: /