Cert Granted: Ante Litem Requirement Challenged in Personal ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys on either side of a personal injury complaint dismissed against a county government, sheriff and deputy sheriff are preparing to argue before the Supreme Court of Georgia after being granted writ of certiorari. At issue is whether an ante litem notice informing of a plaintiff's intent to sue a government entity is required under Georgia law in cases involving sheriff's deputies, and if so, whether sending the notice to the county, as opposed to the sheriff directly, suffices.

Georgia

April 05, 2023, 1:32 PM

nature of claim: /