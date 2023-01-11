New Suit

Sidley Austin and the Veterans Legal Services Program filed a lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court against the United States Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, the United States Assistant Secretary of the Navy Robert D. Hogue and other defendants. The complaint, brought on behalf of Antonio M. Cersosimo, seeks to set aside the Naval Discharge Review Board's decision not to upgrade Cersosimo's 'other-than-honorable' discharge from the Navy. According to the suit, the plaintiff's Marine Corps service was affected by a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis stemming from an in-service sexual assault. The case is 1:23-cv-00074, Cersosimo v. Del Toro et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 11, 2023, 7:16 AM