Removed To Federal Court

Walmart on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Mark L. Shapiro on behalf of Anthony Cerrone and Maria Cerrone. The defendant is represented by Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt. The case is 2:23-cv-00482, Cerrone et al v. Walmart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Cerrone

Maria Cerrone

defendants

Walmart Stores East, LP

defendant counsels

Henderson Franklin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims