New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms and Instagram were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a Georgia minor and her father, is part of a string of cases alleging that social media companies knowingly design their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00215, Cerone et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.