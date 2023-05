New Suit - Contract

Agricultural goods trader Louis Dreyfus was sued by Ceres Consulting for breach of contract on Friday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for grain shipments, was brought by Miller Hahn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01782, Ceres Consulting LLC v. Louis Dreyfus Co. LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ceres Consulting L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Miller Hahn, PLLC

defendants

Louis Dreyfus Company LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute