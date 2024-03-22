Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, has retained Gillam & Smith partner Melissa R. Smith as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed March 15 in Texas Eastern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of Cerence Operating Co., asserts four patents related to handwriting recognition, voice messaging and voice command technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00181, Cerence Operating Company v. Samsung Electronics Company, Ltd., et al.

Technology

March 22, 2024, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Cerence Operating Company

Plaintiffs

Russ August & Kabat

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Company, Ltd.,

defendant counsels

Gillam & Smith, LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims