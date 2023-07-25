New Suit - Trademark

Polsinelli filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Ceremony of Roses Acquisition LLC, which sells merchandise using the trademarks of musical performers. The complaint targets unidentified merchants that allegedly sell unauthorized merchandise outside of musical performer PINK’s concerts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11661, Ceremony of Roses Acquisition LLC v. Does 1-100 et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 25, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Ceremony of Roses Acquisition LLC

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Jane Does 1-100

John Does 1-100

XYZ Company

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims