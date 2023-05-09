New Suit - Trademark

Polsinelli and Mims, Kaplan, Burns & Garretson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of concert merchandise seller Ceremony of Roses Acquisition in relation to merchandise of country singer Zach Bryan. The suit targets bootleg distributors for unlawfully selling Zach Bryan merchandise in the vicinity of his concerts before, during and after performances. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11015, Ceremony of Roses Acquisition LLC v. Does 1-100 et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 12:14 PM

Ceremony of Roses Acquisition LLC

Polsinelli

Jane Does 1-100

John Does 1-100

XYZ Company

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims