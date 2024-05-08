Who Got The Work

Kelly E. Farnan of Richards, Layton & Finger has entered an appearance for Revvo Technologies in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 23 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Snell & Willmer on behalf of Cerebrum Sensor Technologies and Tire Stickers LLC, asserts three patents related to AI-powered tire sensor technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00245, Cerebrum Sensor Technologies, Inc. et al v. Revvo Technologies, Inc.

AI & Automation

May 08, 2024, 9:23 AM

Cerebrum Sensor Technologies, Inc.

Tire Stickers LLC

Morgan Povinelli

Christopher D. Bright

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Revvo Technologies, Inc.

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims