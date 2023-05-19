New Suit - Contract

Crypto company Cerebellum Networks sued its former advisor Kenzi Wang for civil theft and breach of contract on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Steptoe & Johnson, accuses Wang of diverting more than $1.3 million from the company by directing purchasers of 'Cere' tokens to deposit funds into digital wallets controlled by Wang. The suit further accuses Wang of hijacking the plaintiff's social media accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02444, Cerebellum Networks Inc. v. Wang.

Cryptocurrency

May 19, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Cerebellum Networks, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Steptoe & Johnson

defendants

Kenzi Wang

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract