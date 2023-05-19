New Suit - Trade Secrets

Steptoe & Johnson filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Cerebellum Networks Inc., a blockchain customer relationship management platform. The suit pursues claims against Kenzi Wang, a former advisor and independent contractor for the plaintiff. The complaint accuses Wang of misappropriating $1.3 million in company funds and locking the plaintiff out of its social media accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02444, Cerebellum Networks, Inc. v. Wang.

Cryptocurrency

May 19, 2023, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Cerebellum Networks, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Steptoe & Johnson

defendants

Kenzi Wang

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract