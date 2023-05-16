New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court against business software company Alvaria Inc. and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a March 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of millions of individuals. The suit is also backed by the Arnold Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11088, Cerda v. Alvaria, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 16, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Roberto Cerda

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Alvaria, Inc.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims