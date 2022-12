Who Got The Work

Capital One Financial has tapped lawyer Hunter R. Eley of Doll Amir & Eley to fend off a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-05188, Cerda v. Ally Financial et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 08, 2022, 5:50 AM