New Suit - Consumer

Ally Financial, Capital One Financial, Comcast, Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in California Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05188, Cerda v. Ally Financial et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 5:36 AM