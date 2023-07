Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Cerburg Enterprises, Inc. Counsel for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 6:23-cv-01418, Cerburg Enterprises, Inc. v. Twin City Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Cerburg Enterprises, Inc.

defendants

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute