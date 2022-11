News From Law.com

Chapter 11 proceedings are underway for the 134 business entities comprising FTX, and their new CEO now says the bankruptcy links to an unprecedented failure of corporate controls. The declaration by John Ray, the Chicago lawyer who has been installed as CEO of FTX, included the first public signs of what might become of the cryptocurrency exchange as it's untangled in the bankruptcy court.

Delaware

November 17, 2022, 2:26 PM