New Suit

Century Surety Co. filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against SSM Retailer, Willie & Clara and Johnny Lee Flanders on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, seeks a declaration that Century has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-24071, Century Surety Co. v. SSM Retailer Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 4:53 PM