Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Century Surety Co. The complaint, targeting Clinton Enterprises and other defendants, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of the parties in an underlying lawsuit arising from an oil well. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00086, Century Surety Company v. Herald et al.

June 30, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Century Surety Company

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

defendants

Clinton Enterprise, LLC

Dwight A. Herald

Harold Littrell

Jean Littrell

Quincey Guffey

Steve Burchett

Storm Burchett

Storm Resources, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute