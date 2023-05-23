New Suit

Century Surety filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Freeman Building LLC and Elizabeth Posey on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry, seeks a declaration that Century has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision during 'Sunday Funday' at Flossie's Bar & Grill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60965, Century Surety Co. v. Freeman Building LLC et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Century Surety Company

Plaintiffs

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

defendants

Elizabeth Posey

Freeman Building, L.L.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute