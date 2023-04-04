New Suit

Century Surety filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Management Group of North Florida and the estate of Elijah McDonald on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, seeks a declaration that Century has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00390, Century Surety Co. v. American Management Group of North Florida LLC et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Century Surety Company

Plaintiffs

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

American Management Group of North Florida, LLC

Ashleigh McDonald

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute