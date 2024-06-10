Century-Old Books-A-Million Hires GC to Help Plot Next Chapt...

News From Law.com

Books-A-Million, the nation's second-largest bookstore chain, has appointed Courtney Adair as general counsel, replacing Tyler Novak, who'd been legal chief for more than a dozen years. Adair comes to the 200-store chain from Chicago-based Excelon, the nation's largest utility, where she was assistant general counsel for 28 months. Before that, she spent a total of 13 years at the law firms Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale and McKnight, Kitzinger & Pravdic.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 10, 2024, 2:54 PM

